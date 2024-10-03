Excessive Heat Warning issued October 3 at 2:51AM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…High temperatures in the mid 90s to 105 expected. Low

temperatures in the upper 60s to upper 70s near the foothills.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.