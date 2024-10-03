Excessive Heat Warning issued October 3 at 8:48PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the
upper 90s to 105 expected. Low temperatures in the upper 60s to
upper 70s near the foothills.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A few degrees of cooling are expected Friday,
followed by warming for the weekend.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.