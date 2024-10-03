Skip to Content
Heat Advisory issued October 3 at 2:51AM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…High temperatures in the 90s to around 100 below 5000 feet
expected. Low temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s below 5000
feet.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

