Excessive Heat Warning issued October 4 at 3:06AM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the

90s expected. Low temperatures in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.