Excessive Heat Warning issued October 4 at 8:32PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures in the 90s expected.
Low temperatures in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest conditions expected over the weekend.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.