Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Excessive Heat Warning issued October 4 at 8:32PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
October 5, 2024 4:42 AM
Published 8:32 PM

* WHAT…Hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 90s to
105 expected. Low temperatures in the upper 60s to upper 70s near
the foothills.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest conditions expected over the weekend.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content