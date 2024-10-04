Excessive Heat Warning issued October 4 at 8:32PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 106 to

112 expected. Low temperatures in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events. Warm overnight temperatures will lead to less

relief from the heat, prolonging impacts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Well above average temperatures will continue

through early next week.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid outdoor

recreation and take breaks if you must be outside.