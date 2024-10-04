Heat Advisory issued October 4 at 12:47PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest conditions expected over the weekend. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Limit outdoor recreation during the afternoon hours and take breaks if you must be outside.

* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 80s to upper 90s below 5000 feet expected. Low temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s below 5000 feet.

