Heat Advisory issued October 4 at 3:06AM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 80s to upper 90s below 5000

feet expected. Low temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s below

5000 feet.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.