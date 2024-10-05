Excessive Heat Warning issued October 5 at 12:26PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Major HeatRisk for weekend. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 100 to 105 this weekend and near 100 on Monday. This is 15 to 20 degrees above averages. Low temperatures 65 to 72, warmest in the higher terrain.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.