Excessive Heat Warning issued October 5 at 12:26PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 100 to
105 this weekend and near 100 on Monday. This is 15 to 20 degrees
above averages. Low temperatures 65 to 72, warmest in the higher
terrain.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Major HeatRisk for weekend.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.