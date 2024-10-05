Excessive Heat Warning issued October 5 at 12:26PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Major HeatRisk from excessive temperatures. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to 115. Low temperatures in the 80s. High temperatures will be 10 to 20 degrees above averages. Slight cooling is expected on Tuesday.

