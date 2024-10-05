Excessive Heat Warning issued October 5 at 12:26PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to
115. Low temperatures in the 80s. High temperatures will be 10 to
20 degrees above averages. Slight cooling is expected on Tuesday.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Major HeatRisk from excessive temperatures.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.