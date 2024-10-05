Excessive Heat Warning issued October 5 at 5:20AM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 106 to
112 expected. Low temperatures in the northern Coachella Valley
mostly in the 80s.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Well above average temperatures will continue
through early next week.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid outdoor
recreation and take breaks if you must be outside.