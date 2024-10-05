Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Excessive Heat Warning issued October 5 at 8:15PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

October 6, 2024 3:42 AM
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 110 to
113. Low temperatures in the 80s. Slight cooling is expected on
Tuesday.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events. Warm overnight temperatures will lead to less
relief from the heat, prolonging impacts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Major HeatRisk from excessive temperatures.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid outdoor
recreation and take breaks if you must be outside.

National Weather Service

