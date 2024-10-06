Excessive Heat Warning issued October 6 at 12:44PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 108 to

113. Low temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s. Slight cooling is

expected on Tuesday into the latter part of the week.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events. Warm overnight temperatures will lead to less

relief from the heat, prolonging impacts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Major HeatRisk from excessive temperatures.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid outdoor

recreation and take breaks if you must be outside.