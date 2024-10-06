Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Excessive Heat Warning issued October 6 at 12:44PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 8:42 PM
Published 12:44 PM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 108 to
113. Low temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s. Slight cooling is
expected on Tuesday into the latter part of the week.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events. Warm overnight temperatures will lead to less
relief from the heat, prolonging impacts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Major HeatRisk from excessive temperatures.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid outdoor
recreation and take breaks if you must be outside.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content