Excessive Heat Warning issued October 6 at 1:58PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to
107 degrees.
* WHERE…Cadiz Basin and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events, especially at the end of record-breaking
summer heat.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.