Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Excessive Heat Warning issued October 6 at 6:15AM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 2:27 PM
Published 6:15 AM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 90 to
100F. Low temperatures 65 to 70.

* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to locally major HeatRisk.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Temperatures will
be much hotter above the marine layer.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content