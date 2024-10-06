Excessive Heat Warning issued October 6 at 6:15AM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 90 to
100F. Low temperatures 65 to 70.
* WHERE…Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to locally major HeatRisk.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Temperatures will
be much hotter above the marine layer.