Excessive Heat Warning issued October 6 at 7:30PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Widespread moderate to locally major HeatRisk. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to 102. These high temperatures are 10 to 17 degrees above averages. Low temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s, warmest across higher terrain. Not as hot on Tuesday by a few degrees.

