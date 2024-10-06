Excessive Heat Warning issued October 6 at 7:30PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Widespread major to extreme HeatRisk continues. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 105 to 113. Low temperatures only in the 80s and briefly in the upper 70s in lowest elevations. The high temperatures are 10 to 20 degrees above averages and near records. Not as hot on Tuesday by a few degrees.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.