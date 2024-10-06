Excessive Heat Warning issued October 6 at 7:30PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 105 to
113.
Low temperatures only in the 80s and briefly in the upper 70s in
lowest elevations. The high temperatures are 10 to 20 degrees
above averages and near records. Not as hot on Tuesday by a few
degrees.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Widespread major to extreme HeatRisk
continues.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.