Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Excessive Heat Warning issued October 6 at 7:30PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 7:30 PM

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures 105 to
113.
Low temperatures only in the 80s and briefly in the upper 70s in
lowest elevations. The high temperatures are 10 to 20 degrees
above averages and near records. Not as hot on Tuesday by a few
degrees.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Widespread major to extreme HeatRisk
continues.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content