Heat Advisory issued October 6 at 5:46AM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…High temperatures 90 to 100 across the portions of the
mountains and foothills.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest conditions expected over the weekend.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Limit outdoor
recreation during the afternoon hours and take breaks if you must be
outside.

National Weather Service

