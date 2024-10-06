Heat Advisory issued October 6 at 6:15AM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures 90 to 100 across the portions of the
mountains and foothills.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest conditions expected over the weekend.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Limit outdoor
recreation during the afternoon hours and take breaks if you must be
outside.