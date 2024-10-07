Excessive Heat Warning issued October 7 at 1:13PM PDT until October 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 108 to
114 degrees Monday, with highs 106 to 110 degrees Tuesday.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events. Warm overnight temperatures will lead to less
relief from the heat, prolonging impacts.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid outdoor
recreation and take breaks if you must be outside.