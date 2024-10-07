Excessive Heat Warning issued October 7 at 7:51PM PDT until October 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Avoid outdoor recreation and take breaks if you must be outside.

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 degrees.

