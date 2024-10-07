Heat Advisory issued October 7 at 1:13PM PDT until October 7 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…High temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s below 5000
feet expected this afternoon.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Limit outdoor
recreation during the afternoon hours and take breaks if you must be
outside.