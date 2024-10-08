Excessive Heat Warning issued October 8 at 11:49AM PDT until October 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon high temperatures
95 to 105.
Remaining about 10 degrees above average through Saturday but not
as hot.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.