Excessive Heat Warning issued October 8 at 11:49AM PDT until October 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon high temperatures
of 107 to 113. Not at hot but temperatures remain 10 to 15 degrees
above averages rest of week to Saturday.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Major HeatRisk becomes moderate risk rest of
week.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.