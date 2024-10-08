Excessive Heat Warning issued October 8 at 9:07AM PDT until October 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with hjgh temperatures of 97 to

105F. Temperatures will remain above normal this week but not as

hot.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during

extreme heat events.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.