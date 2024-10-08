Excessive Heat Warning issued October 8 at 9:07AM PDT until October 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with hjgh temperatures 107 to
113F.
Not as hot but still much above averages rest of the week.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Major HeatRisk continues.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.