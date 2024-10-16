Wind Advisory issued October 16 at 12:56PM PDT until October 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From midnight PDT /midnight MST/ Thursday Night to 11 PM
PDT /11 PM MST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.