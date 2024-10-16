Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued October 16 at 12:56PM PDT until October 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Published 12:56 PM

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From midnight PDT /midnight MST/ Thursday Night to 11 PM
PDT /11 PM MST/ Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content