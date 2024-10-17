Red Flag Warning issued October 17 at 1:19PM PDT until October 18 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, which
is in effect from 9 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday.
* WINDS…North 15 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 45 mph. Strongest
winds will be between 10 AM and 6 PM Friday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent. Lowest humidity will be
between 1 PM and 7 PM Friday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The
Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The
Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest and Santa Ana Mountains-Including The
Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Some locations, especially below Cajon
Pass, will have up to 6 hours of simultaneous wind gusts of 35
MPH or more and relative humidity below 15 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.