Red Flag Warning issued October 17 at 1:19PM PDT until October 18 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, which

is in effect from 9 AM to 8 PM PDT Friday.

* WINDS…North 15 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 45 mph. Strongest

winds will be between 10 AM and 6 PM Friday.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 15 percent. Lowest humidity will be

between 1 PM and 7 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The

Inland Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The

Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest and Santa Ana Mountains-Including The

Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Some locations, especially below Cajon

Pass, will have up to 6 hours of simultaneous wind gusts of 35

MPH or more and relative humidity below 15 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.