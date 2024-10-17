Red Flag Warning issued October 17 at 9:32PM PDT until October 18 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

The Red Flag Warning covers areas from the San Bernardino County

Mountains south through much of the Inland Empire due to a

combination of northerly winds 15-30 MPH with gusts 30-45 MPH and

relative humidity 5-15 percent Friday. The Santa Ana Mountains

will have similar conditions, but the Airport fire resulted in

most fuels in the area having already burned. Conditions will

gradually improve Friday night and Saturday.

* WINDS…North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including

The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Some locations, especially below

Cajon Pass, will have up to 6 hours of simultaneous wind gusts

of 35 MPH or more and relative humidity below 15 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.