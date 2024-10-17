Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 1:02AM PDT until October 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and
southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From midnight PDT / MST tonight to 11 PM PDT / MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.

