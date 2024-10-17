Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 11:50PM PDT until October 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Initially, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph
Thursday evening, shifting to the northwest Friday.
* WHERE…Morongo Basin and Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.