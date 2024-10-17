Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 1:42PM PDT until October 18 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected becoming more northerly Friday morning.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to noon PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reduced visibility in areas of blowing dust

and sand.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.