Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 1:42PM PDT until October 18 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 1:42 PM

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected becoming more northerly Friday morning.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to noon PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reduced visibility in areas of blowing dust
and sand.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content