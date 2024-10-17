Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 5:18AM PDT until October 18 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 4 AM to noon PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reduced visibility in areas of blowing dust
and sand.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.