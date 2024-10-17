Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 5:18AM PDT until October 19 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County

Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 6 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest and most widespread winds are

expected during the day on Friday.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.