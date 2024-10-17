Wind Advisory issued October 17 at 9:29PM PDT until October 19 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…North winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County

Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Friday to 6 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest and most widespread winds are

expected midday through afternoon Friday. Winds will gradually

weaken Friday night.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.