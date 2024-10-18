Red Flag Warning issued October 18 at 3:01AM PDT until October 18 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING
TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND EMPIRE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY
MOUNTAINS…
.The Red Flag Warning covers areas from the San Bernardino County
Mountains south through much of the Inland Empire due to a
combination of northerly winds 15-30 MPH with gusts 30-45 MPH and
relative humidity 5-15 percent today. The Santa Ana Mountains
will have similar conditions, but the Airport fire resulted in
most fuels in the area having already burned. Conditions will
gradually improve tonight and Saturday.
* WINDS…North 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The
Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The
Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Some locations, especially below
Cajon Pass, will have up to 6 hours of simultaneous wind gusts
of 35 MPH or more and relative humidity below 15 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.