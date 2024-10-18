Red Flag Warning issued October 18 at 3:01AM PDT until October 18 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING

TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR THE INLAND EMPIRE AND SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

MOUNTAINS…

.The Red Flag Warning covers areas from the San Bernardino County

Mountains south through much of the Inland Empire due to a

combination of northerly winds 15-30 MPH with gusts 30-45 MPH and

relative humidity 5-15 percent today. The Santa Ana Mountains

will have similar conditions, but the Airport fire resulted in

most fuels in the area having already burned. Conditions will

gradually improve tonight and Saturday.

* WINDS…North 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The

Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The

Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Some locations, especially below

Cajon Pass, will have up to 6 hours of simultaneous wind gusts

of 35 MPH or more and relative humidity below 15 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.