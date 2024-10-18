Wind Advisory issued October 18 at 11:51AM PDT until October 19 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected this
afternoon. Winds will weaken and become more localized for early
this evening through Saturday morning. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are
expected overnight into Saturday morning.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County
Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.