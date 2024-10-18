Wind Advisory issued October 18 at 11:51AM PDT until October 19 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected this

afternoon. Winds will weaken and become more localized for early

this evening through Saturday morning. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are

expected overnight into Saturday morning.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County

Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.