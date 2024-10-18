Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued October 18 at 11:51AM PDT until October 19 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 7:12 PM
Published 11:51 AM

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected this
afternoon. Winds will weaken and become more localized for early
this evening through Saturday morning. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are
expected overnight into Saturday morning.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County
Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content