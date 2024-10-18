Wind Advisory issued October 18 at 2:43AM PDT until October 19 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. The

strongest and most widespread winds are expected today with the

winds not as strong and with less coverage for late this afternoon

and tonight.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County

Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.