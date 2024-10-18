Wind Advisory issued October 18 at 8:14PM PDT until October 19 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Winds will weaken and become more localized through
Saturday morning. Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are expected into Saturday
morning.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino County
Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.