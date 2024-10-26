Wind Advisory issued October 26 at 9:02PM PDT until October 29 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will strengthen during the day Monday,

peaking late Monday evening into early Tuesday.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.