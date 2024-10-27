Wind Advisory issued October 27 at 12:41AM PDT until October 29 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau,
Northwest Deserts, Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert,
Morongo Basin, Las Vegas Valley, and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ Monday to 5 AM PDT /5 AM MST/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.