Wind Advisory issued October 27 at 12:58PM PDT until October 29 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph. Strongest
winds will be on the desert slopes of the mountains.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will strengthen during the day Monday,
peaking late Monday evening into early Tuesday.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

