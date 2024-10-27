Wind Advisory issued October 27 at 5:18AM PDT until October 29 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph, up to 65
mph at times.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will strengthen during the day Monday,
peaking late Monday evening into early Tuesday.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.