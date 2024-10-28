Wind Advisory issued October 28 at 12:24AM PDT until October 29 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts,

Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, Las

Vegas Valley, and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ this morning to 5 AM PDT /5 AM

MST/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.