Wind Advisory issued October 28 at 12:57PM PDT until October 29 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will peak late this evening and
diminish into Tuesday morning.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.