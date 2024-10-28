Wind Advisory issued October 28 at 12:57PM PDT until October 29 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph. Strongest

winds will be on the desert slopes of the mountains.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will peak late this evening and

diminish into Tuesday morning.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.