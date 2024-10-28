Wind Advisory issued October 28 at 7:28AM PDT until October 29 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. The first freeze of the season could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

