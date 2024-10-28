Wind Advisory issued October 28 at 7:32PM PDT until October 29 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph…

winds shifting to the northwest after midnight.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts,

Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, Las

Vegas Valley, and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT /5 AM MST/ Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous

conditions for small craft.