Wind Advisory issued October 28 at 7:41AM PDT until October 29 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Deserts,
Western Mojave Desert, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, Las
Vegas Valley, and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT /5 AM MST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. The
first freeze of the season could kill crops and other sensitive
vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.